Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $91.54 and a 1-year high of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

