Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNGR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 15,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,263. The company has a market cap of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

