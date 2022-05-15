Raymond James Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $72.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

AEM stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

