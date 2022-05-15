Raymond James Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $14.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.