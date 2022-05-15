Raymond James Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$195.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$202.36.
Shares of BYD stock opened at C$139.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$129.79 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
