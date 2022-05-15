Raymond James Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$195.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$202.36.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$139.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$129.79 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.