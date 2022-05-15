Raymond James Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.