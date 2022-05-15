Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RBGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,127.27 ($87.87).

RB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.34) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.93) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.80) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($71.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($98.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

