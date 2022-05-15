Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Cat by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Red Cat by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 273,068 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Cat by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Red Cat has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.94.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

