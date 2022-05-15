Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.75.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDBX. B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
