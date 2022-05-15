Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RGA stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

