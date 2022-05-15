Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,506,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959,368. Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $10,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hospital operations in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, it owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

