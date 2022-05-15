Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Short Interest Update

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,794,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNVA remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,506,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959,368. Rennova Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $10,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.
About Rennova Health (Get Rating)
