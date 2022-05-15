Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renovacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Renovacor stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080. Renovacor has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

