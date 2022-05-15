Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 15th (ABSSF, ALIZY, ATY, BHC, CHHHF, CRZBY, DLAKY, FRHHF, GRNWF, HPGLY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Sunday, May 15th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$35.50.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68).

had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63).

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37).

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 74 to CHF 63.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.30 ($11.89) to €8.70 ($9.16).

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11).

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47).

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €95.00 ($100.00).

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

