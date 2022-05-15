Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 15th (ABSSF, ALIZY, ATY, BHC, CHHHF, CRZBY, DLAKY, FRHHF, GRNWF, HPGLY)

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Sunday, May 15th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$35.50.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68).

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63).

Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37).

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 74 to CHF 63.

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.21).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.30 ($11.89) to €8.70 ($9.16).

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11).

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47).

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($118.95) to €95.00 ($100.00).

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

