Reviewing Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) & Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -100.02% -67.16%

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.31 Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 5.38 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -1.00

Achilles Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oyster Point Pharma. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Achilles Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 665.77%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 364.65%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

