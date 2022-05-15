Reviewing Augmedix (AUGX) & Its Rivals

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Augmedix to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Augmedix alerts:

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million -$17.85 million -3.58 Augmedix Competitors $3.24 billion $429.38 million 15.38

Augmedix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -80.54% -659.07% -59.92% Augmedix Competitors -14.03% -16.92% -6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Augmedix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Augmedix Competitors 1390 6846 12208 346 2.55

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 213.95%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Augmedix competitors beat Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.