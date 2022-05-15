Reviewing Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) & Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Nuvation Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.72 million ($0.79) -8.24 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$86.85 million ($0.42) -9.74

Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enochian Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enochian Biosciences and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvation Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nuvation Bio has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 250.45%. Given Nuvation Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvation Bio has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Nuvation Bio N/A -11.59% -11.18%

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

