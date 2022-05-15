Reviewing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) & CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Keppel REIT and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 CBRE Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $161.20 million N/A $179.48 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $27.75 billion 0.95 $1.84 billion $5.78 13.98

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 6.74% 25.00% 10.56%

Summary

CBRE Group beats Keppel REIT on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore, key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, as well as Seoul, South Korea. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte Ltd (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

