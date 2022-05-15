Reviewing Kidoz (KDOZF) & The Competition

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kidoz to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kidoz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -1.52% -2.21% -1.74% Kidoz Competitors 2,290.52% 1.06% 170.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $12.48 million -$190,000.00 32.03 Kidoz Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 53.56

Kidoz’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kidoz. Kidoz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kidoz has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kidoz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidoz Competitors 73 267 376 10 2.44

Kidoz presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 556.25%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.23%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Kidoz peers beat Kidoz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Kidoz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

