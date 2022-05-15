Reviewing LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05%

This table compares LSL Property Services and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.54 $124.93 million $0.49 30.73

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LSL Property Services and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80

SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

SITE Centers beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

