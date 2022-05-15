Reviewing Procore Technologies (PCOR) and Its Peers

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) is one of 405 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Procore Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million -$265.17 million -13.37 Procore Technologies Competitors $1.73 billion $278.08 million -45,749.49

Procore Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Procore Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Procore Technologies Competitors 2850 13660 24812 689 2.56

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $91.09, suggesting a potential upside of 93.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 69.71%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -54.32% -23.19% -16.61% Procore Technologies Competitors -56.29% -65.67% -7.65%

Summary

Procore Technologies beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

