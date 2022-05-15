Reviewing Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) & Its Competitors

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Singular Genomics Systems to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A -$98.77 million -1.64 Singular Genomics Systems Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.19

Singular Genomics Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems Competitors 318 1316 1819 57 2.46

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 559.09%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.71%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -20.78% -19.74% Singular Genomics Systems Competitors -232.15% 7.49% -10.91%

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

