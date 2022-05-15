Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 25.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revlon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Revlon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revlon during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Revlon by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revlon by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. Revlon has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revlon will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

