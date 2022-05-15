ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 35,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,461.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,787,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,452.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 617,647 shares of company stock valued at $636,570. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

