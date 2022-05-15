Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

RIGL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 1,654,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $337.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 198.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

