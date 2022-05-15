Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RVSDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Riverside Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

