RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Financial Survey

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get RLI alerts:

This table compares RLI and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 21.98% 16.65% 4.61% Oxbridge Re 83.77% 70.89% 64.31%

RLI has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RLI and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 1 3 0 2.75 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Oxbridge Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.18 billion 4.49 $279.35 million $5.56 20.99 Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 2.60 $8.56 million $1.42 3.26

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RLI beats Oxbridge Re on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.