Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 2,947,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

Shares of Roche stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,613,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

