Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $62.47.
In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
