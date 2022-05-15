Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $68.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $6,974,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.