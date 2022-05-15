Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$15.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAS. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.32. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.08 and a 12-month high of C$16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The stock has a market cap of C$989.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.