Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the April 15th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 784,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

