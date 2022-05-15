RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Up 45.5% in April

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. 3,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.
RTL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, and RTL Up free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now! thematic pay channels; and RTL Zwei, an equity participation in the free-to-air channel.
