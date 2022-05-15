Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Safehold has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.