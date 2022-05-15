Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in April

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,854.0 days.
SAPMF remained flat at $$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.
