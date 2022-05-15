Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 39,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,812. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,767,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,457,481.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 326,623 shares of company stock worth $2,574,941 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 1,372,122 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 478,504 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

