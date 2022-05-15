Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.19 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.