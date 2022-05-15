Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 1,121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 840.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.16.
