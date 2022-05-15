Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 1,121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 840.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STOSF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 1,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

