Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 217.00 to 203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

