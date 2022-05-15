Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $128.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

