ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in April

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile (Get Rating)
ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
