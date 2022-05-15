ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in April

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

