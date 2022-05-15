Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Searchlight Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Resources (CNYCF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.