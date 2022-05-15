Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in April

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CNYCF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Searchlight Resources has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

