SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 549.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 211.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 74,698 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.