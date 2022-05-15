SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.89.
Several research firms recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
