SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $79.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

