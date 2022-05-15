Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.