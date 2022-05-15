Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SEKEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

