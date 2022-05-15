Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in April

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SLSDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,257. Select Sands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

