Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $9,770,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

