Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

