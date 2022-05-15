Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Senmiao Technology stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

