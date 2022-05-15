Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.