Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the April 15th total of 176,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SERA opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 38,185.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

